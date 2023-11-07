Surviving the Devastation: A Community Rebuilding After Hamas Attack

In the aftermath of the tragic Hamas attack on the small community of Be’eri near the Gaza border, the resilient spirit of survival and rebuilding is prevailing. The scent of death still lingers in the air, a haunting reminder of the devastation that unfolded. Streets once bustling with activity now lie unrecognizable, with demolished homes and abandoned vehicles bearing witness to the unexpected tragedy that unfolded that fateful Saturday.

Liel Fishbien, 25, shares his harrowing experience of surviving the attack. After spending 22 hours in hiding with his grandmother, they managed to escape the chaos and find safety. However, many were not as fortunate. The attack claimed the lives of approximately 100 people, with others believed to have been taken hostage. Among them was Fishbien’s younger sister, Tchelet Fishbien, along with her boyfriend.

The communication between Fishbien and his sister before they lost contact underscores the sheer terror that gripped the community. He recalls her final words, urging him to be cautious and quiet, as the militants invaded their neighborhood. The heart-wrenching reality of the situation is evident in Fishbien’s account of the destruction around him, declaring, “There’s no kibbutz there anymore. Everything was demolished.”

Fishbien’s resilience shines through as he shares his aspirations for the future. A talented musician and drum instructor, he had plans to study music in Japan and explore Buddhism. Yet, in the face of the tragedy that unfolded, those dreams have been put on hold. Now, survival and rebuilding have become the primary focus.

While the pain and loss are deeply felt, Fishbien acknowledges the suffering on both sides of the ongoing conflict. He expresses sorrow for innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza, emphasizing that children should never be thrust into such violence. The tragedy has left him questioning the actions of the Israeli government, feeling abandoned and failed by those in power. However, he remains resolute in his determination to rebuild and find a way forward.

As the community of Be’eri takes its first tentative steps towards healing, it is the spirit of survival, resilience, and a shared longing for peace that will lead them on their path to recovery. The scars of the devastating attack will forever be etched in their memories, but they are determined to rebuild and create a better future for generations to come.