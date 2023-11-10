Surplus Belgian Tanks Reallocated to Support Ukrainian Forces in Conflict

In a significant development, surplus Leopard 1 tanks previously owned by Belgium have found new purpose in supporting Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia’s invasion. The tanks, once at the center of a public disagreement over pricing, have been acquired by another European country, which remains undisclosed due to a confidentiality agreement.

CEO of defense company OIP Land Systems, Freddy Versluys, confirmed the successful sale of all 50 tanks purchased from the Belgian government over five years ago. While the specific price and buyer details have not been disclosed, German arms maker Rheinmetall is reportedly involved in the transaction, procuring the tanks for eventual export to Ukraine.

“The fact that they leave our company proves that we asked for a fair market price and someone was more than happy to take them,” stated Versluys in a post on LinkedIn, accompanied by a photo of the tanks beside a bottle of Ukrainian vodka.

Following the purchase, the tanks are now being transported to a factory for an extensive overhaul. Some will be utilized for spare parts, while others will undergo repairs before being deployed in Ukraine. It is estimated that it may take four to six months for these tanks to be on the battlefield.

Reports suggest that the German government will fund the restoration and dispatch of 32 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, as part of their support package announced at the recent NATO summit in Vilnius. The precise involvement of the German Defense Ministry has not been officially addressed at this time.

Earlier this year, several Western allies of Kyiv had pledged to send both modern Leopard 2 tanks and older Leopard 1 models to enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. Assembled by German firm Krauss-Maffei starting in the 1960s, the Leopard 1, lighter than the Leopard 2, underwent its most recent upgrades in the 1990s.

The reassignment of these surplus tanks highlights the challenges faced by Western governments in finding suitable armaments for Ukraine’s ongoing conflict, where arms once considered obsolete are now in high demand. As the arms trade landscape continues to evolve, repurposing surplus military equipment ensures both a cost-effective solution for the supplier and enhanced defense capabilities for countries facing external threats.