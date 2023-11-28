Deal Struck to Extend Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas, Allowing for More Hostage Releases

A significant development has taken place in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as a deal has been reached to extend the ceasefire by two additional days. The truce, which successfully concluded its initial four-day period following the release of captives, has been extended to facilitate the release of more hostages.

Officials have confirmed that 11 Israelis were freed by Hamas on Monday, along with 33 Palestinian prisoners. This brings the total number of released hostages to 69 and marks a significant step towards easing tensions between the two sides. In addition to the release of hostages, several truckloads of aid have been able to reach Gaza, providing much-needed relief to its beleaguered population.

The extension of the ceasefire was confirmed by Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari. The move has been welcomed by leaders in Israel and the United States, highlighting the importance of continued diplomatic efforts in resolving the conflict.

Hamas has agreed to extend the truce under the same conditions reached before, following discussions with Qatar and Egypt. Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has confirmed that an agreement has been reached to release 10 hostages each day. The extension of the ceasefire is contingent upon the fulfillment of this agreement, with the expectation that women and children hostages will be released over the next two days.

The role of President Joe Biden in facilitating the negotiations has been recognized by Regev, who expressed gratitude for his involvement. President Biden, in turn, has praised the extension of the ceasefire and reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The White House has expressed hope for further extensions of the ceasefire period and commended the leaders of Israel, Qatar, and Egypt for their dedication to the peace process.

As the truce continues, it is important to note that the original deal allowed for its extension if Hamas was able to produce additional hostages. The release of 50 Israeli women and children hostages was a crucial part of this agreement. Despite previous expectations, it has been revealed that two American women abducted by Hamas on October 7 are still in captivity. Efforts are underway to secure their release, and it remains to be seen if they will be freed during the two-day extension.

In conclusion, the extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas offers renewed hope for peace and the release of more hostages. The dedication of leaders from various countries and the assistance of President Joe Biden have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. The world eagerly awaits further developments and remains committed to achieving a lasting solution to this long-standing conflict.

