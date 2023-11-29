International Fund for Climate Recovery Expected to be Established at COP28 Summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – On the opening day of the COP28 climate summit, a breakthrough is anticipated as countries come closer to securing an agreement for the establishment of an international fund aimed at supporting communities affected by climate-related disasters. The draft agreement, released by the hosts of the summit, encompasses the recommendations of several countries and includes a provision that all contributions to the fund will be voluntary.

Diplomats from Europe and Africa, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have expressed confidence that the draft deal will be adopted during the summit in Dubai. While certain details, such as the amount of money the fund should contain and the source of funding, are yet to be determined, the agreement will mark a significant accomplishment on the first day of the conference.

By effectively resolving this contentious issue, the conference delegates will be able to shift their focus towards addressing the root cause of climate-related disasters – the burning of fossil fuels. This development will be a positive sign, particularly amid global geopolitical challenges, the influence of the fossil fuel industry, and concerns raised by climate activists about a major oil-producing country hosting the summit.

One key player in the negotiations has been the United States, historically a staunch opponent of financial compensation for climate damage. Although not officially confirmed, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated the Biden administration’s support for the fund during a call with reporters. Kerry emphasized the need for the fund to address the requirements of vulnerable countries and outlined various means to raise private capital for it, considering potential opposition to public funding.

Importantly, Kerry clarified that the U.S. position is that it cannot be held legally responsible for the climate-related disasters occurring worldwide, despite being the largest historical contributor to climate pollution. The United States has consistently rejected the notion of the fund being seen as reparations and underscores the importance of it being a humanitarian initiative aimed at assisting the developing world.

Assuming the countries agree on the design of the fund, attention will then turn to the fundraising strategy. Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the U.N. Climate Change office, stressed the urgency of providing substantial financial resources and cautioned against insufficient contributions. Small island nations have advocated for the fund to receive a minimum of $100 billion over the first four years of operation.

While developed nations have suggested lower figures, such as Denmark’s proposal for hundreds of millions, it is crucial to consider the World Bank’s requirement of at least $200 million to initiate the fund. Furthermore, the U.S. and EU have urged China, among others, to contribute to the fund, but China has cited existing bilateral programs and South-South cooperation as its means of supporting developing countries.

By establishing the international fund, COP28 sets a precedent for collective action and international solidarity in addressing climate impacts. It will be essential to ensure the fund receives sufficient financial support to effectively support communities affected by climate-driven calamities.

