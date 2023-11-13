A Devastating Spate of Storms Ravages Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria

Severe storms have wreaked havoc in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria, causing widespread destruction and claiming multiple lives. After a period of scorching heat, the region was unexpectedly hit by heavy rainstorms and flash floods. The torrential rainfall has resulted in tragic consequences, with at least a dozen fatalities recorded thus far.

One of the hardest-hit areas was northwest Turkey, where heavy rains triggered flash floods, leading to the loss of seven lives. In Kirklareli province, near the borders of Bulgaria and Greece, five individuals lost their lives, while one person remains missing due to the flooding of houses. Images from Istanbul’s northern Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece districts portrayed cars floating in floodwaters, resulting in two deaths and 31 injuries.

Not only has Turkey suffered from this deluge, but Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast has also experienced devastating consequences. Torrential rains and flooding have claimed four lives, while several thousand tourists found themselves stranded. Two women were found dead after they were swept away while crossing a flooded bridge, and another man was recovered from the sea. Additionally, a 61-year-old construction worker was tragically found dead. The heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow, damaging bridges and cutting off access in the region south of the coastal city of Burgas.

Greece, too, has grappled with record-breaking rainfall in the central Magnesia region. Over a 24-hour period, the area received an unprecedented 600-800 millimeters (24-31 inches) of rain, causing massive disruptions. Several fatalities have been reported near the central city of Volos and in Karditsa. An 87-year-old woman was found dead in the village of Paltsi in Magnesia, and another individual was discovered deceased in the city of Karditsa. Tragically, a 51-year-old man was also swept away and found dead near Volos.

In light of these calamitous events, authorities have implemented measures to aid affected individuals and mitigate further damage. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and financial assistance will be provided to families impacted by the floods in Turkey. Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister, Zaritsa Dinkova, has acknowledged the plight of approximately 4,000 people along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and is working to address their needs. Traffic bans have been enforced in various regions, including Volos, the mountain region of Pilion, and the resort island of Skiathos in Greece, where households are grappling with power outages and a lack of running water.

While the storms are forecasted to persist until at least Thursday afternoon, the resilience and determination of the affected communities will aid in their recovery. As they navigate these trying times, it is essential to extend our support and solidarity to those affected by these natural disasters.

FAQs

1. What caused the heavy rainstorms and flash floods?

The heavy rainstorms and flash floods were triggered by a period of extreme heat, which gave way to torrential rainfall in the region.

2. How many fatalities have been reported so far?

At least a dozen fatalities have been recorded due to the storms and floods in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria.

3. What measures are authorities taking to assist the affected individuals?

Authorities are conducting search and rescue operations while pledging financial support to families affected by the floods. Traffic bans have also been implemented in certain regions to ensure safety and facilitate recovery efforts.

4. Are there any ongoing efforts to address the needs of stranded tourists?

In Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, where several thousand tourists have been left stranded, the Tourism Minister is actively working to address their needs and provide assistance.

5. How long are the storms expected to continue?

The storms are forecasted to persist until at least Thursday afternoon.