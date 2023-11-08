Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Nepal, Causing Devastation and Loss of Life

A powerful earthquake has struck a remote part of northwestern Nepal, resulting in widespread destruction and the tragic loss of at least 129 lives. The earthquake, measuring magnitude 5.6 according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), originated about 42 kilometers from Jumla, Nepal in Karnali province. Toppling multiple buildings, the tremors were also felt as far as New Delhi, the capital of India.

Regrettably, the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts unfold. Nepal police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat confirmed that 129 people have been killed and 140 injured thus far, making it the deadliest tremor since the devastating earthquake of 2015. In the hardest-hit areas like Jajarkot district, which is closest to the quake’s epicenter, 92 fatalities have been reported, along with 55 injuries. In the nearby Rukam West district, 37 lives were lost, and 85 individuals sustained injuries.

Heartbreaking footage from Reuters reveals the extent of the damage, with numerous houses reduced to rubble in Jajarkot. The region’s vulnerability to seismic activity can be attributed to its location at the meeting point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, where the majestic Himalayan mountain range is formed.

Nepal has endured its fair share of earthquakes, with the 2015 temblor being particularly devastating. It claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people and caused widespread destruction, resulting in $6 billion worth of damage. The fear now is that casualties will continue to climb in the wake of this latest quake, as establishing contact with the hilly area near the epicenter has proven challenging. Harish Chandra Sharma, an official from Jajarkot district, explained that many houses have collapsed or developed cracks, leaving residents too frightened to seek shelter indoors.

With its population of 190,000 and scattered remote villages, Jajarkot district is facing a long and difficult road to recovery. Efforts are underway to assist survivors, with images released by AFP news agency capturing gatherings at the main hospital in Jajarkot.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences and offered support to the affected individuals and families. As the situation continues to unfold, our thoughts are with the people of Nepal, and updates will be provided as new information emerges.