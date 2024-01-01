The Fatal Crash in Nepal: An Unfortunate Consequence of Pilot Error

A plane crash in Nepal in January claimed the lives of 72 individuals, tragically including two Americans and two lawful U.S. permanent residents. According to a report released today by government-appointed investigators, the crash was likely caused by a basic error made by the pilots: mistakenly cutting the power.

The fateful decision led to an aerodynamic stall, ultimately causing the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara to plummet into a gorge in the foothills of the Himalayas. This incident marks the deadliest airline disaster in Nepal in three decades.

Rather than rely on quotes, the investigators concluded that the accident occurred as a result of the pilots inadvertently moving both condition levers to the feathered position during flight. This action led to the feathering of both propellers and resulted in a loss of thrust, ultimately leading to an aerodynamic stall and subsequent collision with the terrain.

Dipak Prasad Bastola, an aeronautical engineer and member of the investigating panel, explained that due to a lack of awareness and standardized operating procedures, the pilots mistakenly placed the condition levers in the wrong position. As a result, the engines ran idle and did not produce the necessary thrust. However, the aircraft managed to remain in the air for nearly 49 seconds before tragically crashing.

The report further highlighted contributing factors to the incident, including a lack of appropriate technical and skill-based training, high workload and stress due to operating into a new airport, and non-compliance with standard operating procedures. Additionally, the crew overlooked associated flight deck and engine indications that both propellers had been feathered.

To provide some context, the ATR 72 twin-engine aircraft involved in the crash was manufactured by ATR, a company based in France. The plane’s engines were built in Canada by Pratt & Whitney Canada. Importantly, the report indicated that the aircraft had been properly maintained and showed no known defects. The cockpit crew was qualified in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Footage taken from inside the aircraft prior to the crash showed passengers engaged in conversation as the plane initiated its descent. Eyewitness videos captured the moment when the plane’s wing suddenly dropped before violently striking the ground. Anju Khatiwada, the co-pilot with extensive training in the United States after losing her husband in a similar plane crash in 2006, co-piloted the ill-fated flight. The senior captain in command was Kamal KC.

Nepal, known for its majestic mountain ranges, including Mount Everest, has unfortunately experienced numerous air crashes throughout its history. According to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety database, Nepal has witnessed 42 fatal plane crashes since 1946.

In terms of the passengers on board, there were 53 Nepali citizens, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, one Australian, one Argentinian, one Irish, and one French individual. Notably, the European Union has prohibited Nepali airlines from operating in its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.

This tragic incident stands as Nepal’s most devastating aviation disaster since 1992 when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside during approach to Kathmandu, claiming the lives of all 167 individuals on board.

