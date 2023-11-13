The Tragic Leicester Helicopter Crash: Unveiling the True Cause

A horrifying helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the owner of Leicester City soccer club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four others in 2018 was not a mere accident, but a result of a damaged rotor, according to an in-depth accident inquiry.

On that fateful day, the Leonardo AW169 helicopter took off smoothly from the center of the field after a Premier League match at Leicester’s King Power Stadium. However, tragedy struck when it suddenly spun around in mid-air and descended rapidly, crashing into a concrete step outside the stadium and instantly ending the lives of those on board.

Investigations conducted by the British government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch unveiled a shocking series of events that led to this catastrophic incident. The inquiry discovered that the helicopter’s control system failed due to a broken bearing in the tail rotor. This bearing was damaged because its balls were sliding instead of rolling, resulting from a dangerous build-up of pressure.

Further examination revealed a grim reality: the pilot’s pedals became detached from the tail rotor, leaving the aircraft helpless to resist a sharp right turn. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, causing the helicopter to spin rapidly, a heart-wrenching five times.

Instead of a direct quote from the pilot expressing confusion and desperation, it can be said that the pilot’s distress was evident in the chaos unfolding around him. The severity of the situation was undeniable.

The tragedy could be traced back to a continuous build-up of damage in the rotor bearing over time. Curiously, the bearing was only required to be inspected after 400 hours of use. However, at the time of the crash, the helicopter had accumulated a mere 331 flight hours. This discrepancy raises important questions regarding maintenance protocols and the importance of stringent inspections.

The investigation ruled out any involvement of drones or pilot error, highlighting the fact that this was indeed a mechanical failure of catastrophic proportions. It is crucial to note that four of the five occupants survived the initial impact but succumbed to the fire that engulfed the wreckage shortly after due to a significant fuel leak.

This tragedy commanded the attention of not only the UK but also international authorities. Due to the origins of various critical components in the helicopter, investigators from Canada, France, Italy, and the United States participated in the inquiry, emphasizing the gravity and complexity of the incident.

Moreover, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch outlined eight safety recommendations for the European Aviation Safety Agency in an effort to rectify weaknesses or oversights in regulations surrounding the certification of helicopters. These recommendations delve into the design, validation, and continuous monitoring of safety-critical components.

The Leicester helicopter crash serves as a haunting reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of meticulous maintenance protocols in the aviation industry. The devastating loss experienced by the Leicester City soccer club and the families of the victims should spark critical conversations about safety measures in order to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

