Severe Floods Devastate China’s Grain-Producing Region, Posing Food Security Concerns

Days of relentless rainfall have unleashed catastrophic flooding in Northeast China’s major grain-producing region. The floods have led to the tragic loss of 14 lives and raised alarms about the country’s food security as vast agricultural lands are submerged in floodwaters.

The torrential rains, triggered by the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri, have wreaked havoc since late July. As the storm progressed northwards, it displaced over a million people and claimed the lives of 30 individuals in Beijing and the adjacent Hebei province. On Sunday, an additional 14 deaths were reported in the city of Shulan in Jilin province.

Among those who lost their lives were three local officials, including the city’s deputy mayor, who were swept away during rescue operations. Tragically, one official remains missing. In response to the dire situation, more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Shulan.

The devastating impact of the floods extends to Heilongjiang province, where rivers that irrigate the fertile farmlands have overflowed. This has resulted in submerged rice fields, damaged factories, and the destruction of vegetable greenhouses. Authorities in Heilongjiang have reported that 25 rivers are dangerously close to bursting their banks.

The severity of the situation prompted China’s Ministry of Water Resources to raise the flooding emergency response to Level 3 in Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces. In Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, over 162,000 residents have been evacuated, and floodwaters have damaged more than 90,000 hectares of crops, causing significant agricultural losses.

The city of Shangzhi in Heilongjiang has faced the worst rainstorm in over six decades, resulting in the destruction of more than 42,575 hectares of crops. Nearby cities, including Wuchang, have also experienced widespread flooding, leaving authorities to survey the full extent of the damage.

These devastating floods have raised concerns about China’s food security, particularly in a region known as the country’s granary. The three northeasternmost provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning account for over one-fifth of China’s grain output, thanks to the fertile black earth found in the area. Major crops such as soybeans, corn, and rice are primarily cultivated in these provinces.

Extreme weather events like these floods, directly linked to climate change, pose increasing threats to China’s agricultural sector and food supplies. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs previously warned of the severe impact expected on agricultural production due to heavy rainstorms brought in by Typhoon Khanun and Typhoon Doksuri.

This flood disaster follows the devastating downpours that struck Henan province in late May, another key grain-growing region responsible for about one-third of China’s wheat production. According to state media, the flooding in Henan amounted to the most destructive rain event in a decade for wheat production. Consequently, China’s summer wheat output decreased by 0.9 percent this year, the first decline in seven years, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

