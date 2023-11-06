Torrential Rains and Flooding Ravage China, Prompting Evacuations and Destruction

China is facing a dual threat of record-breaking rains and scorching summer heat and drought that is wreaking havoc on the country. Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes in the northeast region while the outskirts of Beijing are dealing with the aftermath of devastating flooding.

The recent flooding near Beijing and in neighboring Hebei province has led to the deaths of at least 22 people. Roads have been destroyed, power has been knocked out, and neighborhoods have been left in shambles. Residents are grappling with the loss of their homes and the disappearance of their neighbors.

In the northeast, around Harbin, the largest city in Heilongjiang province, approximately 54,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. Rescue crews are working tirelessly to assist the affected residents using 81 boats.

The Haihe Basin, which includes Beijing and nearby major cities, is currently experiencing its worst flooding since 1963. Beijing itself has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years due to the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. Drainage systems have been overwhelmed, leading to the suspension of school classes and widespread power outages.

To protect Beijing, floodwaters have been diverted to neighboring areas, but this has prompted criticism on social media. People are questioning whether other cities should have to sacrifice their well-being to protect Beijing.

The Mentougou district on the western outskirts of Beijing has been hit particularly hard. Residents are now faced with the task of clearing mud out of their homes. In Zhuozhou, southwest of Beijing, approximately 125,000 people have been relocated to shelters.

China has a history of devastating floods. In 1998, the deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history claimed the lives of 4,150 people along the Yangtze River. Earlier this year, the central province of Henan experienced record rainfall, resulting in over 300 deaths and widespread flooding.

While China was largely spared by Typhoon Khanun, which battered Japan, the country is still on high alert for further flooding. Authorities are monitoring water levels and taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The effects of these torrential rains and flooding are being felt deeply in China. The country is facing tremendous challenges as it grapples with both natural disasters and the subsequent aftermath. The government and its citizens are mobilizing to provide relief and support to those in need, but the road to recovery will be long and arduous.