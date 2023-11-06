Renewed Clashes in Palestinian Refugee Camp as Ceasefire Agreements Remain Elusive

Renewed clashes between Palestinian factions have erupted in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon, despite a previously agreed ceasefire. The violence has resulted in the death of at least two people, with others injured by stray bullets outside the camp, according to reports from the National News Agency. Witnesses described the sound of heavy machine gun fire and rocket-propelled grenades echoing throughout the camp and its outskirts.

The latest clashes involve the Fatah Movement and a Palestinian armed group known as the Muslim Youth. Efforts to end the fighting and reach a ceasefire agreement have been unsuccessful, with tensions escalating instead. Fatah is demanding that the Muslim Youth hand over eight individuals suspected of assassinating one of its senior commanders. Additionally, Fatah insists that the group vacate positions in UN-run schools inside the camp to allow the academic year to begin. However, the Muslim Youth has so far refused these demands.

The volatile situation in Ein el-Hilweh has prompted Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the matter with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Mikati emphasized the need to end the fighting, stating that it does not serve the Palestinian cause and is detrimental to the Lebanese state. The Lebanese army has also taken measures to intervene and end the clashes, urging people to stay away from the areas of conflict.

Notably, the Ein el-Hilweh camp has experienced similar violence before, with a surge of clashes in July following the assassination of Fatah commander Mohammad “Abu Ashraf” al-Armoushi and his aides. Thirteen lives were lost during that period of fighting. The camp, which currently houses around 80,000 residents, primarily consists of Palestinian refugees from the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and their descendants. In recent years, Palestinians fleeing the conflict in Syria have also sought refuge in the camp, further exacerbating the already challenging conditions.

The renewed clashes in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp highlight the enduring complexities and tensions within Palestinian factions. The failure to reach lasting ceasefire agreements continues to contribute to a cycle of violence and instability, impacting the lives of thousands of Palestinians and straining the Lebanese state. Efforts towards sustainable peace and resolution remain paramount to ensure the well-being and stability of those affected by the conflicts.