The Hidden Voices: Stories of Struggle and Desperation Among Russian Soldiers

Dead, wounded, or absent without leave (AWOL) – these are the terms used by Russian soldiers on the front lines in Ukraine to describe the grim reality they face. Through secret audio recordings obtained by The Associated Press, we gain a rare insight into the thoughts and experiences of Russian soldiers deployed in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine.

The calls reveal a growing desire among Russian soldiers to escape the hardships of war. In their conversations with loved ones, they express their hopes for a way out. The calls also highlight the evolving nature of the conflict, shifting from the involvement of professional soldiers to the conscription of individuals from all walks of life.

The recordings shed light on the impact of the war on Russian soldiers, a perspective often overlooked in Western media due to restrictions imposed by the Russian government. Speaking honestly about the conflict in Ukraine has been criminalized in Russia, creating a barrier to understanding the full extent of the soldiers’ experiences.

In these calls, the soldiers use coded language to describe the situation they face. “200s” represents the fallen soldiers, while “300s” refers to the wounded. Furthermore, they discuss “500s” – those who refuse to fight. This expresses the increasing prevalence of soldiers who resist their duty to engage in combat.

One soldier, speaking from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, starkly reveals the harsh reality of war, stating, “There’s no ‘dying the death of the brave’ here. You just die like an earthworm.” These candid remarks highlight the magnitude of the challenges faced by Russian soldiers on the front lines.

While the Russian government attempts to lure more individuals into military service through contracts, there is a continued risk of further mobilization. The autumn conscription draft, which began in October, recruited approximately 130,000 young men. Although the Russian government claims that these conscripts will not be sent to Ukraine, they become reservists after a year of service, making them prime candidates for future mobilization.

To verify the authenticity of the calls, The Associated Press conducted interviews with soldiers and their relatives, as well as researching open-source material linked to the phone numbers used during these conversations. The identities of individuals in the recordings have been withheld to protect their safety.

These calls represent the voices of men who either did not have the means or the opportunity to escape mobilization. Some soldiers had limited financial resources and educational backgrounds, while others felt a sense of patriotic duty. Their stories encompass a range of professions, including meat processing, law firm employment, roofing, and supermarket work. In some cases, soldiers faced overwhelming debt and challenges meeting their utility payments.

While these conversations provide glimpses into the thoughts and experiences of Russian soldiers, it is essential to acknowledge that they may not reflect the sentiments of the entire armed forces. However, the desperation expressed in these calls aligns with a surge in legal cases against Russian soldiers who refuse to fight.

One soldier described the situation in Ukraine as “simply genocide,” expressing concern that if it continues, they will unwittingly lead Ukrainians to the Kremlin. The soldier also emphasized that the conflict serves as a testing ground for global powers to showcase their weaponry and assert dominance.

As the war in Ukraine persists, these secret recordings serve as a reminder of the human cost paid by soldiers on both sides of the conflict. The stories of struggling and desperate Russian soldiers deserve our attention and empathy as we seek to understand the multifaceted nature of war and its profound impact on individuals involved.

