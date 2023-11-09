Five Children Found in Grandfather’s Home Following Murder of 10-Year-Old Daughter

In a startling turn of events, authorities in Pakistan have located the five living children of a man who fled to the country before the tragic murder of his 10-year-old daughter. The children, aged between one and 13 years old, were discovered during a police raid on Monday in the city of Jhelum. They had been living with their grandfather since their arrival in Pakistan.

According to the grandfather, he felt a sense of duty to protect the children from the ongoing investigation into their sister’s murder. Their aunt revealed that the children were visibly upset when taken into custody by the police, with tears in their eyes as they were being dragged away.

The father, Urfan Sharif, had made a distress call from Pakistan to British emergency services, informing them that his young daughter, Sara Sharif, would be found dead at their family home in Surrey. It is believed that Sharif left the United Kingdom with his stepmother, Beinash Batool, his brother, Faisal Malik, and the five children. The three adults are now being sought for questioning in connection with Sara’s death.

The siblings are currently in government custody and have been placed in a childcare facility while the investigation continues. The duration of their stay in the facility has not been disclosed.

Muhammad Sharif, Urfan’s father, had requested that the children be allowed to stay with him after they were found in his home. However, he did not comment on the judge’s decision when leaving the courtroom. Muhammad has consistently maintained that he does not know his son’s whereabouts and has urged the fugitives to surrender to the authorities.

The investigation into Sara’s murder is ongoing, with Surrey police treating it as a murder case. A pathologist’s report revealed that she had sustained multiple and extensive injuries over a prolonged period. Disturbingly, a parent at Sara’s school claimed to have seen the young girl with visible facial injuries before she abruptly left school to be homeschooled.

British officials are working closely with Pakistani authorities to address this harrowing case. Their primary focus is ensuring the safety and well-being of the children involved. As the investigation unfolds, more details are sure to emerge, shedding light on the tragic fate of young Sara Sharif.