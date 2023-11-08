Stepmother of Deceased Girl Claims Fear of Torture by Pakistani Police

In a recent video message, Beenish Batool, the stepmother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her Woking home, made the first public statement on behalf of the deceased minor’s immediate family. The video, recorded on a smartphone, features Ms. Batool alongside her father, Urfan Sharif. Contrary to earlier reports, Ms. Batool claims that the family is willing to cooperate with UK authorities but fears potential torture at the hands of Pakistani police.

During the video, Ms. Batool spoke about the tragic death of Sara and expressed concern for their family in Pakistan, stating that they have been severely affected by the ongoing situation. She refuted false statements circulating in the media, asserting that Sara’s uncle, Imran, never claimed that Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck, dispelling rumors spread by a Pakistani media outlet. Worried for Imran’s safety, she also mentioned the challenges the family is facing, including a lack of food and inability to leave their homes due to fear for their safety.

The stepmother explained that the family’s decision to go into hiding stems from their fear that the Pakistan police will harm them. However, the Jhelum police chief, Mehmood Bajwa, has refuted these claims, labeling them as false.

The death of Sara Sharif remains under investigation, with Surrey Police having conducted a post-mortem examination that revealed the young girl had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained period of time. The family, including Urfan, his brother Faisal Malik, Beenish, and their five children, left the UK for Pakistan shortly after Sara’s death. It is believed that they departed on August 9, one day prior to the discovery of Sara’s body.

While the investigation continues, it is crucial that all parties involved, including both UK and Pakistani authorities, work together to uncover the truth surrounding Sara’s tragic demise. The family’s willingness to cooperate with UK authorities signifies their commitment to seeking justice for Sara, and it is essential that their safety and well-being are assured during this difficult time.