De-Dollarization Still a Distant Dream, Says Indian Official

Despite recent attempts to settle oil trades in currencies like the yuan, ruble, and rupee, the U.S. dollar’s dominance in the international market is expected to persist. Indian Oil and Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, acknowledged that while the idea of de-dollarization is appealing, it is not an easy task to replace the dollar in global trade.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Puri expressed his personal preference for conducting transactions in rupees. However, he believes that the U.S. dollar will continue to be the preferred currency for international oil markets, citing the long-established nature of existing payment systems.

In an effort to find alternative methods for settling payments, Indian refiners have reportedly started using the yuan to pay for Russian oil imports due to Russia’s exclusion from the SWIFT financial-messaging system. Similarly, China has also shifted to the yuan for most of its energy imports from Russia. However, these alternative arrangements do not signify a significant shift away from the U.S. dollar.

While there have been instances of oil trades being settled in Indian rupees, these examples remain limited. The Indian government signed agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to explore using local currencies for cross-border transactions. However, the overall percentage of such transactions conducted in rupees is still relatively small.

During the recent BRICS summit, the possibility of a common currency was discussed as a means to expand payment options and minimize vulnerabilities. However, Puri emphasized that international trading and payment arrangements have been in place for a long time, indicating that the adoption of an alternate global currency is unlikely in the near future.

Puri acknowledged that he wishes for the Indian rupee to gain prominence in the international market but recognized the challenges associated with achieving such a feat. Given the size of India’s economy and its reliance on external transactions, he believes that the U.S. dollar and other leading currencies will continue to overshadow the Indian rupee.

In conclusion, while the concept of de-dollarization may sound appealing, the practicality of displacing the U.S. dollar as the dominant currency in global trade poses significant challenges. The Indian rupee, along with other currencies, may continue to play a limited role in alternative settlement arrangements, but a complete shift away from the U.S. dollar remains a distant possibility.

