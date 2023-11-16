The Impact of Global Economy on India’s Growth: PM Modi’s Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the no-confidence motion introduced by Opposition parties in Parliament. This motion aims to hold the government accountable for the ongoing violence in Manipur. Here are the key points surrounding this significant development:

1. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted the importance of understanding India’s economy in the context of global dynamics. With the global economy growing by only 3% in 2022 and a further projected decline to 2.1% in 2023 according to the World Bank, India’s robust growth becomes even more remarkable.

2. Sitharaman emphasized that India has become the fastest-growing economy despite the setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The real GDP growth rate was 7.2% in 2022-23 and is projected to reach 6.5% in 2023-24. She credited Prime Minister Modi’s reforms for India’s strong recovery.

3. In an attack on the Congress and the opposition, Sitharaman questioned the effectiveness of the “Garibi Hatao” (Remove Poverty) slogan that has been reiterated for six decades. While acknowledging that some work remains, she asserted that the government has made significant progress in reducing poverty unlike the UPA government’s unfulfilled promises.

4. The Manipur issue has been at the center of a heated debate in Parliament, with the opposition accusing the government of exacerbating the divide in the region. The government, however, has defended its actions and highlighted its welfare initiatives.

5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur, suggesting that it reflects a lack of regard for the state’s inclusion in India. This statement drew protests from the treasury benches.

6. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented a report card on the government’s efforts in combating Covid-19 and the drug menace. He also expressed the view that the no-confidence motion was an attempt to mislead the public.

7. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that Prime Minister Modi would address the Lok Sabha to respond to the no-confidence motion. The opposition had demanded the Prime Minister’s presence and his remarks on the Manipur issue.

8. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with 331 members in the Lok Sabha, is expected to easily survive the no-trust vote. The BJP alone holds 303 seats in the Lower House, surpassing the majority mark of 272.

9. The opposition, led by the INDIA alliance, has 144 MPs. With the potential support of nine BRS votes, the opposition’s tally could increase to 152. Additionally, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and Naveen Patnaik’s BJD have a combined total of 34 members. Notably, the BJD has chosen not to support the no-confidence motion.

10. The opposition has persistently called for a discussion on the Manipur issue in Parliament. Although the government initially stated that the Prime Minister would not address the House on this matter, the opposition hopes that the no-confidence motion will force the PM to address it.

Overall, the influence of the global economy on India’s growth trajectory has been a key subject of discussion in the ongoing no-confidence debate in Parliament. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has highlighted India’s impressive economic performance despite global challenges.