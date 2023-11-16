FAQ: Your Guide to FT.com Trial and Subscription Options

Welcome to FT.com! We are delighted to offer you a trial of our digital access, providing you with a range of news, analysis, and expert opinion. Below, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions to help guide you through your trial period and subscription options.

What is included in my trial?

Your trial gives you complete digital access to FT.com, offering everything included in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With Standard Digital, you will have access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, Premium Digital provides access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

After your trial period expires, if no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan grants you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month. However, we offer cost savings options for you to consider. You can change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. If you wish to retain your premium access and save 20%, you have the option to pay annually at the end of the trial. Alternatively, you may choose to downgrade to Standard Digital, a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. Compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital here.

When can I cancel?

You have the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

When it comes to payment options, we offer support for credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Choose the method that is most convenient for you.

We hope this FAQ section has provided you with the information you need regarding your trial and subscription options on FT.com. If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our customer support team.

Sources: