The Mysterious Demise of Dawood Ibrahim: A Closer Look at the Controversy

New Delhi has been abuzz with rumors surrounding the alleged poisoning and subsequent death of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who was reportedly being treated in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. While several media reports and social media posts have claimed that Ibrahim passed away during his treatment, the truth remains uncertain. Shedding light on the matter is Chhota Shakeel, the close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, who has provided some insight into his health.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Chhota Shakeel refuted the rumors of poisoning or death, stating that Dawood Ibrahim is alive and in good health. He expressed his shock at the dissemination of fake news, adding that he had met with Dawood multiple times the day before. The news of his alleged poisoning by unidentified individuals has yet to be confirmed, and should be taken with caution.

It is important to understand the background of Dawood Ibrahim to fully grasp the significance of these rumors. Born in Khed, Maharashtra in India on December 26, 1955, he hails from a Konkani Muslim family. Dawood’s involvement in illegal activities began in his teenage years, when he became associated with local gangster Baashu Dada. Alongside his elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar, Dawood formed his own gang in the late 1970s, which became notorious as the D-Company. Over the years, he expanded his criminal empire with the assistance of Chhota Rajan, and was subsequently regarded as one of the masterminds behind the devastating 1993 Mumbai Bombings. Following the attacks, he sought refuge in Karachi, where he has resided ever since.

With conflicting reports and unsubstantiated claims circulating, it is crucial to await official confirmation regarding Dawood Ibrahim’s current state of health. Until then, speculation and uncertainty will continue to surround the controversial figure.