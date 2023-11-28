David Fuller’s Abuse Shows Systemic Failures in Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare facilities should be places of care, healing, and respect for the deceased. Unfortunately, a recent inquiry has shed light on the disturbing case of David Fuller, a mortuary abuser who went undetected for years due to “serious failings” in the hospitals where he worked. Fuller abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls between 2007 and 2020, causing shock and horror across the country.

The inquiry, led by Sir Jonathan Michael, revealed that there were missed opportunities to question Fuller’s working practices. The failures of management at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, as well as a lack of adherence to standard policies and procedures, allowed Fuller to offend without being caught. It is alarming that senior management were aware of problems in the running of the mortuary as early as 2008, yet effective action was not taken to address these issues.

One key recommendation from the inquiry is the installation of CCTV cameras in mortuaries to ensure greater accountability and deterrence. Additionally, non-mortuary staff should always be accompanied to prevent unauthorized access, and bodies should not be left unattended outside of fridges overnight. These measures would help safeguard the dignity and security of the deceased and prevent similar atrocities in the future.

It is important to note that Fuller’s behavior was not easily anticipated, as it was out of the ordinary. However, the inquiry emphasized the need for robust policies, procedures, and protocols to identify and address any aberrant behavior. The failure to do so in this case highlights the need for renewed efforts to ensure the safety and security of those entrusted to healthcare facilities.

