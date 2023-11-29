In a shocking revelation, authorities in the United Kingdom have uncovered a harrowing case of a sinister predator who preyed upon the deceased. The individual in question, identified as David Fuller, managed to molest an astonishing 101 dead women without detection. This unprecedented series of crimes has sent shockwaves throughout the nation and sparked a serious debate regarding the security and integrity of morgues.

Instead of relying on quotes from the original article, it is important to paint a descriptive picture of the disturbing events that unfolded. Fuller’s reprehensible acts have left a lasting scar on the families of the victims and the communities affected. It is a harrowing reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to satisfy their depraved desires.

The term “molested” in this context refers to the act of engaging in sexual contact without consent or against the will of another person. In the case of David Fuller, he committed these heinous acts on deceased women. The morgue, a facility designed to house and handle deceased bodies, became the hunting ground for this monstrous individual.

As authorities dig deeper into this case, many questions remain unanswered. How was Fuller able to carry out these acts unnoticed for such a significant period of time? Were there failings in the system that allowed him to exploit the vulnerability of the deceased? These are important inquiries that demand answers to prevent such atrocities from happening in the future.

