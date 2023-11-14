David Cameron Returns to Politics as Rishi Sunak’s Foreign Secretary in Surprising Government Reshuffle

In a surprising turn of events, former British Prime Minister David Cameron has made a comeback to politics as the new foreign secretary under Rishi Sunak’s government. This unexpected appointment comes after Cameron’s resignation in 2016 following the Brexit referendum. In order to take on this government role, Cameron will become a life peer in the House of Lords.

Rishi Sunak, in an effort to address his Conservative Party’s significant deficit in opinion polling, is currently carrying out a major reshuffle of his government ranks. The reshuffle commenced with the dismissal of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, an influential figure on the party’s right. James Cleverly, who previously held the position of foreign secretary, will now assume Braverman’s role as the interior minister.

The re-entry of David Cameron into a prominent government position has sent shockwaves through Westminster and the Conservative Party. This move marks the first instance since the 1970s of a former prime minister serving as a member of a successor’s cabinet. However, despite both politicians being viewed as centrist Tories, Cameron and Sunak campaigned on opposing sides during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Recently, Cameron has been critical of the current prime minister’s decision to dismantle important parts of the HS2 rail link, tarnishing his reputation. Additionally, his foreign policy record has been a point of controversy among certain factions of the Conservative Party. During his tenure as prime minister, Cameron advocated for a “Golden Era” in UK-China relations and even hosted President Xi Jinping on a state visit.

In response to his appointment, Cameron expressed his commitment to standing by allies, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the United Kingdom’s voice is heard. He acknowledged his disagreements with some of Sunak’s individual decisions but praised the current prime minister’s strong and capable leadership during difficult times. Cameron expressed his desire to assist Sunak in delivering the security and prosperity that the country needs, forming part of a strong team that can be presented to the nation in the upcoming general election.

Opposition Labour Party member Pat McFadden seized the opportunity to criticize Sunak, highlighting his previous statements labeling David Cameron as part of a failed status quo. McFadden wittily remarked, “A few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.”

This unexpected turn of events has certainly brought attention to the ongoing government reshuffle, and updates on this developing story will continue to be provided.