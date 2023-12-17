David Cameron Urges Hong Kong to Free Jimmy Lai While Highlighting Concerns Over China’s National Security Law

In a significant move, former British Prime Minister and current UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has called for the immediate release of British citizen Jimmy Lai. Lai, a pro-democracy newspaper publisher, is currently facing a high-profile trial in Hong Kong, which has been widely regarded as a politically motivated prosecution.

Lai, 76, has been charged under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law, a legislation imposed by China after the pro-democracy protests in 2019. If convicted, Lai could potentially face a life sentence. The charges against him include colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to publish seditious material.

The trial of Jimmy Lai has garnered global attention due to concerns about the increasing influence of Beijing on Hong Kong. As a former British colony, the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong has raised alarms internationally.

David Cameron expressed his strong condemnation of the charges against Lai, stating that the national security law in Hong Kong is a clear violation of the Sino-British joint declaration. Cameron emphasized that China’s continued use of the law is evidence of its failure to uphold international commitments.

Furthermore, the former prime minister highlighted the damaging impact of the national security law on Hong Kong, with rights and freedoms facing significant erosion. He expressed grave concern over the prosecution of any individual under this law, particularly emphasizing the politically motivated nature of Jimmy Lai’s case.

Cameron, recognizing Lai as a prominent and outspoken journalist and publisher, underscored that the prosecution against him is an attempt to suppress his rights to freedom of expression and association. He urged Chinese authorities to repeal the national security law and put an end to the prosecution of all individuals charged under it. Additionally, he called on Hong Kong authorities to halt their prosecution of Lai and release him immediately.

The foreign secretary’s pleas come after a meeting with Lai’s son Sebastien, who expressed hope that the UK would add its voice to the growing calls for his father’s release.

Jimmy Lai, the founder of Hong Kong’s now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. His case has gained significant attention and support, particularly from Tory backbenchers advocating for a firmer stance against China by the UK government.

David Cameron’s interventions have sparked discussions about his willingness to take a tough stance on Beijing, especially since his tenure witnessed a period of seemingly positive relations between China and the West. However, as the current foreign secretary, Cameron acknowledges the shift in China’s diplomacy, which has become more aggressive and assertive since his time in office, often referred to as “wolf warrior” diplomacy.

