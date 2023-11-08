India’s New Data Law Empowers Citizens and Sets a Global Standard

India has taken a significant step in safeguarding the online privacy of its citizens with the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The law, which has garnered international attention, not only provides comprehensive regulations for data intermediaries but also prioritizes the needs of India’s large online market and diverse user base.

One of the key features of the new legislation is its principles-based approach. Unlike prescriptive laws, this approach allows for flexibility in implementation while ensuring that the core principles of data protection are upheld. By adopting a digital-by-design implementation, India is able to adapt to the rapidly evolving technological landscape and address the unique challenges posed by the digital age.

An aspect that sets India’s data law apart is its emphasis on local languages. Recognizing the linguistic diversity of the country, the law mandates that consent notices provided by social media platforms and data collection organizations be available in one of the 22 languages recognized in the Constitution. This ensures that users have a clear understanding of the implications of data sharing and can make informed decisions.

Critics have raised concerns about potential government access to citizen data through exemptions in the law. However, these concerns are unfounded. In fact, India’s law has significantly fewer exemptions compared to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). With only four exemptions, the law strikes a balance between protecting national security, maintaining public order, and facilitating efficient crime investigations, all within the boundaries set by the constitution.

To ensure compliance with the new regulations, data intermediaries, including global and Indian tech giants, must prioritize the protection of citizens’ data. Accountability is paramount, and any compromise on data security will not be tolerated. The law establishes a framework that applies to all sectors, with additional regulations specific to industries such as financial services and healthcare. These sectoral regulations complement the horizontal law and address the unique data protection requirements of different industries.

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act serves as a global benchmark for data protection legislation. By empowering citizens and setting clear guidelines for data intermediaries, India is leading the charge in creating a secure and privacy-conscious digital ecosystem. The law not only safeguards the rights of Indian digital users but also demonstrates India’s commitment to upholding global data protection standards.