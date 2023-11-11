Tragedy Strikes El Geneina: Reflections on a Day of Massacre and Chaos

In the West Darfur capital of El Geneina, hundreds of families found themselves trapped in a nightmarish city filled with destruction and death. Forced to escape the violence perpetrated by Arab militia groups, these civilians faced a gruesome massacre that has become one of the darkest chapters in the history of the region. Eyewitnesses and survivors have detailed the horror that unfolded on that fateful day, shedding light on the scale of the abuses inflicted on non-Arab people.

Videos, photographs, and satellite imagery analyzed by CNN, alongside testimonies from eyewitnesses and aid workers, paint a devastating picture of the events that occurred on June 15 in El Geneina. As Sudan continues to grapple with ongoing violence, this investigation serves as a window into the atrocities that were largely hidden from the world’s view.

Residents of El Geneina attempted to flee in the early hours of the morning, hoping to reach the nearby military headquarters for safety. However, their escape was swiftly thwarted by attacks from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group, and its allied militias. Some were mercilessly executed on the streets, while others tragically lost their lives in a mass drowning incident as they tried to cross a river. Those who managed to survive were ambushed near the border with Chad, forced to endure a harrowing ordeal of bullets and sand.

Rather than relying on quotes, this account describes the shocking death toll in plain terms: over 1,000 people were killed on June 15, with bodies collected and buried in several mass graves in and around El Geneina. The bloodshed continued for three consecutive days, cementing June 15 as the deadliest of all.

While access to El Geneina has been restricted, testimonies from body collectors, aid organizations, doctors, and survivors provide crucial insights into the true extent of the massacre. This conflict stems from the eruption of violence between the RSF and the Sudanese army in April, which has driven over a million people to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

News of the June 15 massacre initially trickled out of the region through refugees who managed to escape to Chad. The evidence uncovered by CNN points to a campaign of systematic killings and sexual violence orchestrated by the RSF and its allies, shrouded in secrecy. Darfur, already scarred by decades of genocide, once again bears witness to unimaginable suffering.

The RSF, when confronted with these allegations, vehemently denied any involvement in the massacre. The accounts of survivors, however, reveal a chilling reality. Jamal Khamiss, a human rights lawyer and member of the Masalit tribe, acknowledged that identifying as Masalit during the massacre was essentially a death sentence. In a desperate bid to survive, Khamiss convinced his captors that he belonged to the Tagoy ethnic group, using his knowledge of the Tagoy language as a lifeline.

As we reflect on this tragic event, it is imperative to acknowledge the ongoing struggle faced by the people of Darfur. With a telecommunications blackout and the departure of international aid groups, the region finds itself isolated from the outside world. Yet, we must not turn a blind eye to the atrocities being carried out. The international community must stand united in condemning the violence and advocating for justice and peace.

