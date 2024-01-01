Danish Queen Margrethe to Step Down after Historic 52-year Reign

In a stunning and unexpected announcement, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has revealed her decision to abdicate the throne in early 2024. After an impressive reign of over half a century, the 83-year-old monarch will pass on the responsibilities to her son, Crown Prince Frederik, as outlined in her annual New Year’s Eve speech, which was broadcasted on Danish television.

The queen attributed her contemplation of the future to a back surgery she underwent in February 2023. She acknowledged the toll that over five decades of ruling had taken on her, stating, “Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of ‘ailments’ increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past.”

Reflecting on her recovery from the surgery, she shared how it led her to contemplate the appropriate time to pass on the immense responsibility to the next generation. Ultimately, she decided that the moment had arrived, proclaiming, “I have decided that now is the right time.”

On January 14, 2024, exactly 52 years after succeeding her beloved father, Queen Margrethe II will step down, paving the way for Crown Prince Frederik to ascend the throne as King Frederik X. This milestone also marks the end of an era that began on January 14, 1972, following the passing of King Frederik IX.

Queen Margrethe II’s tenure as monarch has etched her name in history, as she became the longest-serving reigning monarch in Europe after the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II last year. Her abdication will be a momentous occasion in Danish history, with the Danish Prime Minister’s office confirming the transition of power in a statement.

The ascension of Crown Prince Frederik will also be significant for another reason. As his wife, Princess Mary, an Australian-born commoner, will become the first-ever Australian to ascend to the role of Queen Consort. Their love story, which began when they met in a Sydney bar during the 2000 Olympics, has captured the hearts of many. Princess Mary’s journey from a real estate sales executive in Hobart, Tasmania, to the Danish royal family will undoubtedly draw considerable attention when the ceremony takes place.

The transition of power will be officially proclaimed on January 14, heralding a new era for Denmark at Christiansborg Castle after a meeting in the Council of State. It is important to note that while Queen Margrethe II steps down, she will still retain the title of Her Majesty, upholding the respect and reverence she has garnered throughout her reign.

Denmark’s constitutional framework assigns limited powers to the royal family, with parliamentary authority being paramount. However, the country’s monarchs play a vital role as ambassadors and signatories for new legislations. Queen Margrethe II has consistently enjoyed the unwavering support of her fellow Danes, establishing a lasting legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

