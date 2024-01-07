Denmark’s F-16 Jet Donation to Ukraine Faces Delays, Frustrating Hopes for Quick Support

Denmark’s plan to donate F-16 war jets to Ukraine has hit a snag, as reported by Danish newspaper Berlingske. According to the country’s Ministry of Defense, the delivery of the jets will be delayed by several months, potentially up to six months. This development comes as a disappointment to Kyiv, which has actively sought fighter jets to bolster its military capabilities against Russia’s invasion.

Kyiv has been in dire need of significant military progress against Russia since the invasion began in February 2022. In response to Ukraine’s plea for support, several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium, stepped forward to offer their U.S.-made F-16 jets to Kyiv.

In August, the Danish Prime Minister expressed hope that the first group of aircraft would depart for Ukraine around New Year’s Day, with additional jets to follow in the coming years. However, the Danish Defense Minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, later announced in October that the initial shipment would be delayed until April 2024.

Despite the setback, Denmark remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing conflict. The country was one of the first to promise the delivery of U.S.-made fighter jets, making it one of the largest contributors to Ukraine’s war defense efforts.

In the meantime, Ukrainian pilots will start their training on two F-16 fighter jets provided by Norway. This training will take place in Denmark, as announced by the Norwegian government this week.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why has the delivery of Denmark’s F-16 jets to Ukraine been delayed?

A: The delivery of Denmark’s F-16 jets to Ukraine has been delayed by several months, potentially up to six months. The exact reasons for the delay have not been disclosed.

Q: Which countries have pledged to send F-16 jets to Ukraine?

A: Besides Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium have also announced their willingness to provide U.S.-made F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Q: When will the first group of Danish F-16 jets depart for Ukraine?

A: The initial shipment of Danish F-16 jets is now expected to take place in April 2024, as announced by the Danish Defense Minister.

Q: How is Denmark supporting Ukraine in their defense efforts?

A: Denmark is one of the largest contributors to Ukraine’s war defense. The country has pledged to donate U.S.-made F-16 jets and remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing conflict.

Q: How will Ukrainian pilots receive F-16 training?

A: Ukrainian pilots will undergo training on two F-16 fighter jets provided by Norway. This training will occur in Denmark.