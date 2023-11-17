New Danish Air Force Intercepts Russian Bombers, Defending NATO Airspace

In a recent incident, the Danish air force successfully intercepted two Russian bombers that were detected over Danish airspace. These Russian aircraft were heading towards the area that the Netherlands monitors for NATO military activities, according to a statement from the Dutch Royal Air Force.

Prompt action was taken by the Danish and Dutch authorities, with Dutch F-16 fighter jets scrambled to intercept the Russian bombers. Fortunately, the interception occurred before the Russian aircraft could enter Dutch NATO airspace, and they were subsequently forced to turn back.

The Dutch Royal Air Force spokesperson highlighted the criteria for intercepting aircraft, stating that if an aircraft lacks a unique identifying code, fails to provide a flight plan, or does not engage in proper communication, it will be intercepted. Such instances of Russian aircraft violating European airspace or approaching it without permission are not uncommon, the spokesperson added.

At present, there is no comment available from the Danish defense ministry regarding this incident. Reuters was unable to obtain an immediate response from the ministry either.

