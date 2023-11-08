Son of Spanish Film Stars Arrested for Murder in Thailand

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of two Spanish film stars, has been arrested in Thailand on suspicion of murdering and dismembering a Colombian surgeon on the popular tourist island of Koh Phangan. Thai police discovered plastic bags containing body parts of the victim, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, at a landfill on the island.

Sancho, a chef with a YouTube channel, was taken into custody after coming in to report a missing person. He later confessed to killing and dismembering Arrieta and disposing of the body parts in the landfill and the sea. While he denied premeditation, he admitted to the crimes during the investigation.

Authorities have revealed that Sancho and Arrieta knew each other before arriving in Thailand. The motive behind the murder is believed to be related to their personal relationship. Thai media reports have suggested that Sancho claimed they had a romantic relationship and that he tried to end it, but Arrieta refused. Sancho described himself as a “hostage” to the victim, who was allegedly obsessed with him.

Sancho led police to seven locations where he allegedly disposed of the dismembered body in plastic bags. Regional police chief Surapong Thanomchit revealed that Sancho had been seen purchasing a knife, garbage bags, and cleaning solutions before Arrieta’s death.

The arrest of Sancho, whose parents are prominent Spanish actors, has garnered significant attention. His family has requested privacy and respect during this difficult time. The Spanish Embassy in Bangkok has confirmed awareness of the crime involving a Spanish citizen but has not provided further details.

Thailand, generally considered a safe country for tourists, has been previously marred by high-profile murders involving foreigners. The case of Sancho’s alleged crime adds to the unfortunate incidents that have affected the reputation of popular tourist destinations in the country.

Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to Thai police for their investigation and is providing assistance to the victim’s family. The ongoing investigation will continue to uncover more details about this tragic murder case.