New Article: Escaped Prisoner Daniel Khalife Apprehended, Raises Questions About Prison Security

Daniel Khalife, a 21-year-old former soldier, has been charged with escaping from Wandsworth prison in London after being on the run for four days. His escape came to an end when he was apprehended on a towpath in Northolt on Saturday. Khalife is set to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face charges.

The daring escape occurred when Khalife managed to hide under a delivery lorry. He had been held on remand at HMP Wandsworth Prison, awaiting trial at the Old Bailey for charges under the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act. He is accused of attempting to spy for an enemy state, likely to be Iran, and obtaining information that could be used for acts of terrorism. Additionally, Khalife faces charges related to plotting a fake bomb hoax at MOD Stafford, where he had been stationed. However, he denies all charges against him.

The escape has raised concerns about the security protocols at Wandsworth prison. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has launched investigations into the incident. Initial inquiries suggest that the correct security protocols and staffing levels were in place at the time. Chalk emphasized that the focus should be on whether these protocols were followed to the extent they should have been.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 40 inmates on remand were transferred from HMP Wandsworth to other prisons. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” while questions remained about whether Khalife should have been held at a Category B jail like Wandsworth.

Police had offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to Khalife’s arrest. Over 100 calls offering information were received by the police. Eventually, he was detained at 10:41 BST on Saturday, approximately 14 miles away from the prison.

The incident has sparked discussions about the effectiveness of prison security measures and the need for continuous evaluation and improvement. Ensuring the safety and security of both staff and inmates is crucial to maintaining order and preventing escapes.

