The Chilean Constitution Referendum: Implications and Concerns

Chileans are preparing to cast their votes in a nationwide referendum to decide the fate of their country’s constitution. Following the exhaustion and resentment that have characterized recent times, this compulsory vote holds significant weight as it determines whether the current constitution, drafted during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship and subsequently reformed, should be replaced.

Amidst the anticipation, activists and analysts have sounded the alarm, cautioning that certain segments of Chilean society may face adverse consequences if a new draft constitution, authored by conservative lawmakers, is approved. They argue that the most vulnerable groups, including women, children, the environment, and the welfare state, may be the losers in this scenario. Conversely, the winners would likely be those who already possess significant advantages.

To date, discussions surrounding the proposed draft of the constitution have evoked concerns. Critics claim the draft prioritizes issues like illegal migration and public security, making it read more like a political manifesto than a comprehensive guiding document. They emphasize that a constitution should be inclusive, considering the interests of all citizens, as history has shown that exclusionary approaches and limited perspectives have led to failure.

This referendum follows a similar event last year when voters rejected a previous draft that aimed to establish one of the world’s most progressive constitutions. A resounding 62% of voters opposed that version, leading to the constitutional question being redirected back to the traditional political class in congress.

The current proposal is widely regarded as a reflection of the conservative and nationalist ideals of the Republican party. It includes clauses emphasizing citizens’ duty to honor their country and its national symbols, even controversial ones like rodeo. Additionally, there are unexpected elements such as the provision safeguarding homeschooling, which has seldom been part of the Chilean discourse.

Another contentious aspect of the new proposal is the reduction of seats in Chile’s lower congressional house, despite the persistent demands for decentralization and enhanced representation in the political system. Furthermore, the draft constitution emphasizes the promotion of free competition, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the protection of private property.

Perhaps the most polarizing clause pertains to the protection of the “life that is to be born,” which critics argue may pave the way for the decriminalization of abortion. Currently, Chile allows abortion in cases of rape, maternal endangerment, or when the fetus is expected to have no chance of survival beyond birth. Activists express deep concern about the potential setbacks this could pose for women’s rights, which social movements have worked hard to secure.

Supporters of the draft constitution, notably members of the Republican party, maintain that the proposal contains elements that can garner broad support. They highlight provisions related to salary equality, female representation in elected positions, and the establishment of mechanisms to ensure balanced gender representation in the chamber of deputies.

Opinion polls conducted prior to the referendum suggest that the option to reject the proposed draft may prevail with a margin of 55% to 68%. While there has been a recent increase in support for the new constitution, no poll has projected its outright victory.

If this proposal is rejected as well, Chile’s path forward becomes uncertain. The current 1980 constitution will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, as President Gabriel Boric has declared that no new constitutional process will take place before the end of his term in 2026.

