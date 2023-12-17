Chilean Women at Risk: New Draft Constitution Raises Concerns

Amidst a nationwide referendum in Chile to decide the fate of a new draft constitution, activists and analysts have raised concerns about potential consequences for various segments of the population. The draft, put forth by conservative lawmakers, has caused alarm among those who fear that certain groups will be negatively affected if it is approved.

The 1980 constitution, initially written during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and subsequently reformed, is the current subject of debate. Chileans are faced with the decision to either replace it or retain it. However, critics argue that if the new draft constitution is approved, it could lead to detrimental outcomes for children, women, the environment, and the welfare state.

Antonia Rivas, a lawyer and anthropologist involved in an earlier draft constitution, expressed her concerns, stating that those who already hold significant power and resources would be the main beneficiaries of the proposed constitution. Rivas believes that the latest draft primarily focuses on issues that dominate the news agenda, resembling more of a manifesto for the far-right Republican party than a constitution designed to benefit all citizens.

The political landscape shifted last year when a previous draft was rejected by a majority of voters. Following that rejection, congressional involvement increased, and the traditional political class regained control over the constitutional question. The newly proposed draft is widely viewed as reflecting the ideals and values of the conservative, nationalist Republican party.

The draft contains elements that have prompted controversy, such as emphasizing a duty to honor the nation and its symbols, including contentious sports like rodeo. It also includes surprising conservative provisions, such as safeguarding homeschooling, which has not been a significant topic of conversation in Chile. Additionally, despite calls for greater decentralization and representation in Chilean politics, the proposal reduces the number of seats in the chamber of deputies, the country’s lower congressional house, by 17.

Furthermore, the draft stresses the promotion of free competition, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the protection of private property. One of its most controversial provisions is a clause highlighting the protection of the “life of that is to be born,” which many analysts believe could pave the way for the criminalization of abortion. Currently, abortion is permitted in Chile in cases of rape, risk to the mother’s life, or when the baby will not survive beyond birth.

Critics argue that the proposed constitution poses significant risks to women’s rights and undermines the progress achieved through social movements. Sofia Rodríguez, spokesperson for the feminist group Coordinadora Feminista 8M, states that the proposal represents a regressive step for Chilean women and for the country as a whole.

On the other hand, proponents of the draft, particularly within the Republican party, believe that it has aspects that can garner support from various political factions. They highlight provisions on salary equality and guaranteeing women’s access to elected positions. The proposal also includes a mechanism to ensure gender balance in the chamber of deputies, with neither gender surpassing 60% representation.

Recent polls indicate that the “against” option is likely to win, with estimates ranging from 55% to 68% in its favor. While the “in favor” option has experienced a surge in popularity, no poll has predicted its victory.

If the new draft is ultimately rejected, the future path for Chile remains uncertain. For the time being, the 1980 constitution will remain in effect. President Gabriel Boric has stated that there will be no new constitutional process before his term ends in 2026.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com