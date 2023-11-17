Dam Burst in Norway: Devastation and Evacuations After Heavy Rains

After days of relentless rainfall, a dam in southern Norway partially burst, leading to devastating consequences for downstream communities. The Glåma River, which is the longest and most voluminous river in Norway, was dammed at the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant, which was subsequently submerged under water and rendered inoperable.

Initially, authorities considered demolishing a section of the dam to prevent further damage, but this plan was abandoned as the water broke through on its own. Police spokesman Fredrik Thomson informed the press that they hoped for a gradual leveling of the water to prevent any further risks.

Huge volumes of water are cascading over the western parts of the dam, causing concerns. Thomson explained the current situation stating, “The water has begun to seep through the dam’s side, and at present, it is not appropriate to take any measures at the power plant.” The situation is being continuously monitored and evaluated by the authorities.

Prior to the partial dam burst, all communities near the river were successfully evacuated, ensuring the safety of approximately 1,000 residents in the area. However, the failure of the hatches in the hydroelectric power plant to open automatically raised questions about the cause. Alexandra Bech Gjørv, chair of the board at operator Hafslund Eco, stated that the reasons behind this failure remain unknown.

Tragically, a Norwegian woman in her 70s lost her life after falling into a stream the day before the dam incident occurred. Due to the floods, it took several hours to rescue her and transport her to the hospital, where she passed away.

As the crisis unfolds, the impact of the dam burst becomes increasingly evident. The situation in southern Norway remains unclear and chaotic, with more than 600 people from the region north of Oslo evacuated. The closures of major roads between Oslo and Trondheim exacerbate the challenges faced by emergency services.

Storm Hans has relentlessly battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics, resulting in overflowing rivers, damaged roads, and injuries caused by falling branches. More heavy rain is expected, and the consequences, given the current conditions in the affected areas, could be severe.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, in response to the alarming situation, has upgraded their warning for floods, landslides, and landslides to red in parts of southern Norway. Record-breaking flood levels have been observed in several locations, including the Drammensvassdraget drainage basin. Lakes such as Randsfjorden are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage. He acknowledged that once the rain ceases, the challenge of managing the water’s aftermath will begin.

