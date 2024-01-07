The Unique Celebration of Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas in D.C.

As the rest of D.C. peacefully slept during the early hours of Sunday morning, an extraordinary scene unfolded in a grand Ethiopian cathedral located in Northeast Washington. Incense filled the air as hundreds of parishioners, dressed in ethereal white garments, chanted rhythmically to the beats of a traditional drum. The occasion? Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas.

Unlike the majority of the Christian world, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church commemorates the birth of Jesus on January 7th, according to the Julian calendar. This date is observed with an overnight service and Mass, symbolizing the spiritual significance of the occasion. Worshipers, representing the light of Jesus, gathered in the cathedral from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, embracing a powerful sense of unity and devotion. They adorned gauzy layers and followed the liturgical language of Ge’ez to chant and declare their love and reverence for Christ.

The atmosphere in the cathedral was enchanting. Children swayed to the enchanting rhythm of drums, with each beat resounding with precision and vigor. As the hours grew late, their youthful energy waned, and many of them eventually succumbed to sleep, embodying the tranquility and purity of the season. Shortly before midnight, a church leader held a portrait of Jesus cradled by Mary, igniting the central flame from which lit candles were passed throughout the multitude, casting a gentle glow upon the assembled worshipers.

As the lights dimmed, Archbishop Abune Fanuel, adorned in intricate robes, along with other esteemed church leaders, processed through the hall, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle. Chanting and drumming reached a crescendo as they made their way, truly immersing everyone present in a profound sense of devotion and celebration for the birth of Christ.

The Mass commenced promptly, with the timeless words from the Gospels resonating in the hearts of all. The reverent worshipers partook in Communion, a sacred act symbolizing their unity with Christ. By 2:45 a.m., the time had come to conclude a 45-day fasting period, during which animal products had been abstained from. The feast that followed was an expression of joy and gratitude, with a wide array of sumptuous dishes such as chicken stew, lamb stew, cabbage with meat, and more, served in the traditional communal style.

One member of the community, Aki Amsalu, shared his joy and excitement as he prepared for another round of the celebratory meal. He, like many other Ethiopian immigrants, came to the United States for education but decided to build a life here instead. Amsalu, who works for DHL in logistics and contributes to the church’s audiovisual operations, spoke eagerly of the festive atmosphere that pervaded his home, where a dozen loved ones had gathered to partake in the joyous occasion.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Washington D.C. started from humble beginnings, with only around 30 members meeting in a small room in the Woodner Building on 16th Street NW in 1993. Over time, the congregation grew, necessitating multiple new spaces, until finally, in the mid-90s, they built the magnificent cathedral at 3010 Earl Place NE. Adorned with vibrant jewel-toned paintings that adorn its walls, the cathedral has become a symbol of the rich cultural heritage and spiritual devotion of the Ethiopian Orthodox community.

Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas may differ from the more common celebrations observed elsewhere, with its unique date and cultural practices. However, at its core, it is a celebration of faith, unity, and the joy of gathering as a family to commemorate the birth of Christ. The Ethiopian community in D.C. embraces this holy day with unparalleled devotion, creating a vibrant and cherished observance that truly reflects the spirit of Christmas.

