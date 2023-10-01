Czech Republic Ratifies Defense Treaty with the United States

The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of a defense treaty with the United States, strengthening military cooperation between the two nations. The treaty, known as the Defense Cooperation Agreement, paves the way for easier deployment of U.S. troops within Czech territory.

The ratification process began in July when both houses of Parliament endorsed the agreement. Czech President Petr Pavel then gave his approval on August 1. The final step came with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s signature. The agreement provides a legal framework for the possible deployment of U.S. forces in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement was officially signed by Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on May 23 in Washington, D.C. This agreement aligns the Czech Republic with 24 other NATO members, such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Romania, and Bulgaria. These countries, collectively known as the eastern flank of the alliance, also have similar defense treaties with the United States.

Despite the ratification, any actual deployment of U.S. troops within Czech territory would still require approval from the Czech government and Parliament. The agreement serves as a foundation for the potential assistance and coordination between the Czech Republic and the United States in the face of regional security threats.