A significant gathering of supporters from a pro-Russian Czech opposition party took place in Prague on Saturday, as they voiced their disapproval of the country’s center-right government and its pro-Western policies. The protest was organized by the PRO movement, known for its nationalist, pro-Moscow, and anti-Western stance.

While the crowd size was estimated to be around 10,000 people by news agency CTK, it was smaller compared to a similar event held a year ago during Europe’s energy price surge. However, the protest still highlighted the growing dissent against the current government’s economic management and its military support for Ukraine.

Jindrich Raichl, the leader of PRO, addressed the crowd in Prague’s Wenceslas Square, expressing their desire to remove the current government from power. Raichl criticized the government as being “agents of foreign powers” and “ordinary puppets” who fulfill orders. He emphasized that he didn’t want a puppet government anymore and called for the Czech Republic to veto any attempt by Ukraine to join NATO.

Under the current government, the Czech Republic has been a staunch ally of Ukraine, providing military aid including tanks, rocket launchers, helicopters, and artillery shells to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. This support stands in contrast to the views of the PRO movement, which advocates for a closer alignment with Russia.

The nationalist policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán were cited by Raichl as a role model for the Czech Republic, and he called for an alliance of Central European countries to counter the influence of Brussels. Raichl also expressed support for Slovakia’s former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has taken a staunchly anti-Western stance in the lead-up to the upcoming election.

Among the protesters, Marcela Hajkova, a mother-of-three, criticized the government’s military aid to Ukraine, questioning why weapons were being sent instead of striving for peace. She also voiced concerns about the country’s lack of sovereignty and the influence of Brussels on Czech policies.

In addition to the opposition towards the government’s military pursuits, protesters also voiced discontent with its economic management. The Czech economy has faced challenges with double-digit inflation and an underperformance compared to its European counterparts. Despite the economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has yet to fully recover and return to pre-pandemic levels of output.

During the rally, police detained a man who was wearing a patch linked to the Russian private military company, Wagner Group. The detainee is suspected of supporting genocide, although further details have not been disclosed.

As the Czech Republic grapples with internal divisions and external pressures, the PRO movement’s protest serves as a reminder of the diverse perspectives within the country. The growing discontent with the government’s pro-Western alignment highlights the need for a nuanced approach in addressing both national and international concerns.