New Article Title: Heightened Tensions in Cyprus Amidst Surge of Migrants

A recent surge in migrants and refugees has sparked heightened tensions in the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus. On Friday evening, a violent protest organized by right-wing individuals erupted in the city of Limassol, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals, including the alleged organizer of the march.

The protest turned violent as a hooded group attacked migrants and their businesses, throwing incendiary devices and stones, and setting fire to garbage cans. Amateur video footage captured the aftermath of the chaos, showing damaged storefronts and the streets littered with burning trash bins. Anti-immigrant slogans were chanted by the protesters.

Police reported that five individuals claimed to have been assaulted during the riots and were subsequently treated at a hospital before being released. This incident follows closely on the heels of another confrontation just four days prior, wherein Greek Cypriots attempted to attack protesting Syrians in the village of Chloraka. This village has long been a hotspot of tension between locals and migrants.

Overwhelmed by the influx of migrants, the island nation is grappling with a refugee crisis. The Interior Ministry disclosed that refugees and migrants currently account for 6% of the population, the highest proportion in the European Union. As a result, refugee camps in Cyprus have become overcrowded, often leading to cramped and impoverished living conditions reminiscent of ghettos.

It is important to note that the island has been divided since 1974 and that EU laws and regulations only apply to the southern part of Cyprus, which is recognized as the Republic of Cyprus. The government in the southern region has repeatedly expressed concerns over migrants legally entering northern Cyprus from Turkey and subsequently crossing the green border into the southern region, effectively gaining entry into the EU.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned the violence, describing it as “images of shame” and emphasizing that the perpetrators were likely a group of petty criminals with no genuine connection to the migration situation.

FAQs:

1. Why did the protest turn violent?

A group of individuals who identified as right-wing attacked migrants and their businesses, throwing incendiary devices and stones, and setting fire to garbage cans.

2. How many people were arrested?

Thirteen individuals, including the alleged organizer of the march, were arrested in connection with the violent protest.

3. How are migrants and refugees faring in Cyprus?

Refugee camps are overcrowded, leading to cramped living conditions and the formation of impoverished ghettos.

4. What is the proportion of refugees and migrants in Cyprus?

Refugees and migrants make up 6% of the population in Cyprus, the highest proportion among EU member states.

Sources:

– AP [link to be added]

– dpa [link to be added]