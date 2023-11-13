Cyprus Faces Escalation of Xenophobic Violence as Arrests Made

Cyprus is grappling with a disturbing surge in xenophobic violence, as police have made 20 recent arrests related to a series of racist attacks against migrants. The violence initially erupted in the western part of the island and subsequently spread to the southern city of Limassol over the weekend, resulting in property damage and physical assault against Asian delivery drivers. This recent wave of violence adds to the escalating anti-migrant sentiment and antisocial behavior that have been plaguing the country in recent years.

The incidents began on Friday night and continued until the early hours of Sunday, with store windows belonging to migrants being smashed and innocent Asian workers facing assault. The unrest intensified when nearly 500 individuals moved to Limassol on Friday and proceeded to target foreign-owned businesses and anyone who did not appear to be of Greek Cypriot descent. The violence escalated further overnight on Saturday, as three people from Southeast Asia were attacked and robbed.

The advocacy groups monitoring these events cite the authorities’ inadequate response to the influx of irregular migration as a major factor contributing to the recent disturbances. Furthermore, a lax attitude towards xenophobic rhetoric and behavior has fueled the animosity felt towards migrants. While state officials acknowledge that Cyprus is a primary entry point for irregular migration in the eastern Mediterranean, the rate of increase has slowed down this year.

Migrants primarily arrive in Cyprus from neighboring Middle Eastern countries and Africa, often crossing a porous ceasefire line that divides the island. The government’s failure to take decisive action against this escalating violence has drawn criticism from advocacy groups. Doros Polycarpou of the advocacy group Kisa accuses the government of perpetuating a narrative that portrays migrants as a threat to national security, without delivering the necessary measures to address the issue.

It is worth noting that Cyprus itself has a significant population of internally displaced persons who were uprooted from their homes due to conflicts between Greek and Turkish Cypriots in 1963 and a Turkish invasion in 1974. The country still accommodates a large number of individuals in hastily constructed government-facilitated housing from that period.

The repercussions of this recent violence are already being felt, as witnessed through the accounts of social media users. Visitors from Kuwait were among the victims of the weekend’s attacks, leading to an ambassador from an undisclosed Arab nation filing a protest. The incident prompted the tourists to cut short their visit, and doubts have been raised regarding their future intentions of returning to Cyprus. The severity of the situation has deeply affected senior diplomat Kyriakos Kouros, who expressed his embarrassment and disappointment with the country he calls home.

As Cyprus grapples with this surge in xenophobic violence, it must prioritize efforts to address the root causes that contribute to such behavior. Effective countermeasures, including combating xenophobia and promoting tolerance, must be adopted to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals residing in or visiting the island.

FAQ

What triggered the recent xenophobic violence in Cyprus? The violence was triggered by a series of racist attacks against migrants, starting in the western part of the island and spreading to the southern city of Limassol. What measures have been taken by the authorities? Police have made 20 arrests in connection with the incidents. However, advocacy groups argue that the government’s response has been inadequate in addressing the underlying issues that contribute to such violence. Has there been an increase in anti-migrant sentiment in Cyprus? Yes, Cyprus has witnessed an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years, coupled with a spike in antisocial behavior. Where do migrants primarily come from to reach Cyprus? Migrants primarily arrive in Cyprus from neighboring Middle Eastern countries and Africa, often crossing a porous ceasefire line dividing the island. What is the response of international communities to this violence? While the response from international communities may vary, the recent incidents have drawn criticism and concern from various advocacy groups monitoring the situation.

Sources:

