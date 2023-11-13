Belgian Biker Triumphs in Lawsuit Over Shared Video Incident

In a surprising turn of events, a 62-year-old cyclist, who was initially criticized for knocking over a little girl, has successfully sued the child’s father for sharing video footage of the incident. The cyclist argued that the dissemination of the video was an invasion of his privacy and had severely damaged his reputation.

The incident took place on Christmas Day 2020 when the young girl and her family were enjoying a walk on a snowy track in a nature reserve in Baraque Michel, eastern Belgium. The cyclist, dressed in black lycra, extended his knee as he passed by the child, causing her to be thrown to the ground before he continued riding.

Initially, the cyclist faced legal consequences for his actions, being charged with involuntary assault. However, the court granted him a suspended sentence, acknowledging the public backlash he had already endured. As compensation, he was required to pay a nominal fee of €1.

Despite this, the cyclist decided to take matters further and filed a defamation lawsuit against the child’s father in Verviers, Belgium. He claimed that the negative attention he received as a result of the incident made him fear leaving his own home.

In a recent ruling, the court sided with the cyclist, acknowledging the damage inflicted upon his reputation and privacy. The father may now be held liable to compensate the cyclist, with the exact amount to be determined in April.

The cyclist, seeking the value of his bicycle as symbolic compensation, has requested €4,500 (£3,864). This judgment highlights the court’s determination that the father of the young girl made an error by sharing the video, exacerbating the cyclist’s ordeal.

