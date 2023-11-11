Curfew Imposed in Kirkuk as Clashing Protests Turn Deadly

A curfew has been implemented in the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq following violent clashes between Kurdish and Arab residents during rival protests. The handover of local security headquarters to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) served as the catalyst for the demonstrations, which ultimately resulted in the death of one civilian and left eight others injured.

In response to the escalating violence, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani issued a statement ordering a curfew in Kirkuk along with extensive security operations in the affected areas. He called upon all parties involved to actively play their role in preventing conflict and safeguarding security, stability, and order in Kirkuk Governorate.

The authorities have yet to clarify the identity and circumstances surrounding the civilian death, as explained by Ziad Khalaf, the director of the local health authority. The injured individuals sustained injuries from bullets, stones, or glass, and among them was a member of the security forces.

Tensions have been simmering in Kirkuk for some time due to its disputed status between the federal government in Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdish region. The KDP and the Peshmerga, the security forces of the Kurdish region, took control of Kirkuk in 2014 but were subsequently expelled by federal troops in 2017 following a failed referendum on Kurdish independence.

To maintain peace and separate the rival groups, police were deployed as a buffer during the protests. In an attempt to disperse Kurdish demonstrators trying to reach the security headquarters, warning shots were fired, leading to the death of one civilian. Additionally, vehicles on a main avenue were set on fire in the midst of the clashes.

Despite past tensions and strained relations, al-Sudani’s government has generally been successful at maintaining a cordial relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, the Kurdish capital. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, al-Sudani has instructed security forces to fulfill their responsibilities in upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of the province.

