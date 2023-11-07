Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Strong Despite Imposed Curfew

In a recent development, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, has implemented a nightly curfew on weekdays. The decree, aimed at combating possible sabotage and reconnaissance formations, restricts residents from being outside between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., unless specifically authorized. In addition to the curfew, the decree also prohibits rallies, demonstrations, and mass events, unless approved by the Operational Headquarters for Military Threat Response in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Public officials, conscripts, and certain organization members are now required to formally declare their departure from the territory at least a month in advance. They must disclose their destination and length of stay. Furthermore, the running of public, private, and official transport will be limited during the curfew, except for government agency employees, select services and security agencies, Russia’s security service (the FSB), and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

To reinforce control, checkpoints and security posts will be established at the borders of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, neighboring regions in southeastern Ukraine. The decree also introduces military censorship of postal mail, telecommunications systems, and telephone conversations. These measures have been justified as necessary to establish a “state of war” and counter any potential threats.

Despite the imposition of the curfew, Ukraine’s grinding counteroffensive in the south and east remains strong. The country has been engaged in conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. These regions, together with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, constitute the Donbas region, which was once Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently stressed that peace negotiations cannot proceed until Ukraine’s full territory is restored. Ukraine’s determination to reclaim and protect its sovereign land is evident through its relentless efforts in the ongoing counteroffensive. While the curfew may pose limitations on the daily lives of residents, it is important to note that Ukraine’s resolve to regain control remains uncompromised.