The Impact of Lengthy Inspections on Aid Delivery to Gaza

CAIRO (AP) — As aid continues to accumulate at Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, the delivery of vital supplies into Gaza is being hindered by a cumbersome and arbitrary inspection process conducted by Israeli authorities, according to two U.S. senators. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley visited the border and witnessed hundreds of trucks carrying aid waiting for weeks to enter Gaza. They also discovered that a warehouse was filled with goods that had been rejected by Israeli inspectors, including essential equipment for water testing and medical kits for childbirth.

The senators emphasized that the current system of inspections is greatly slowing down relief efforts in the besieged territory. The Israeli authorities’ seemingly arbitrary rejection of humanitarian equipment has left the system intended to safeguard aid deliveries within Gaza in complete disarray. Merkley expressed his concern about the long queues of trucks, emphasizing that the situation is in dire need of improvement.

The process for delivering aid to Gaza has been a subject of intense discussion, with the U.S. pushing Israel to increase the amount of food, water, fuel, medicine, and other supplies reaching the region. In response, Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing three weeks ago as a second entry point for aid, supplementing the Rafah crossing.

However, despite these efforts, the number of trucks entering Gaza has not significantly increased. Based on U.N. figures, an average of only 120 trucks a day have been entering Gaza through Rafah and Kerem Shalom, a stark contrast to the 500 trucks that were delivering goods daily before the conflict. Aid groups assert that this quantity is insufficient to meet the needs of the population in Gaza.

The consequences of this limited aid delivery have been devastating for Palestinians in the territory. Since the Israeli assault on Gaza began three months ago, the vast majority of the population has become reliant on aid trucks entering through the border. Reports indicate that one in four Palestinians in Gaza is malnourished, while the remaining population faces severe food shortages. Additionally, more than 85% of Gaza’s residents have been forcefully displaced from their homes due to Israeli bombardment and ground offensives. These displaced individuals are now residing in overcrowded U.N. shelters, makeshift tent camps, or on the streets. With sanitation systems collapsing and disease outbreaks occurring, the limited number of functioning hospitals are overwhelmed by the influx of wounded patients.

Senators Van Hollen and Merkley concluded that a simplified process for delivering aid to Gaza is urgently needed. They recently met with Egyptian officials, U.N. aid agencies, non-governmental relief groups, doctors who had worked in Gaza, and a truck driver waiting to enter the territory. Aid officials informed the senators that trucks carrying aid cargos often wait for weeks at the border for processing. The process involves entering the Egyptian side of the border, driving through no-man’s land to the Israeli facility at Nitzana for inspection, and eventually returning to Rafah to cross into Gaza or continuing to Kerem Shalom for inspection and entry.

The senators learned that these inspections are time-consuming and involve several rounds of unloading and reloading goods. If any item is rejected, the entire cargo must be returned for repackaging. The reasons for rejection are often vague and informally communicated. The senators witnessed a warehouse in Rafah filled with rejected material, including oxygen cylinders, gas-powered generators, tents, and medical kits for delivering babies. They highlighted the arbitrariness of the process, which includes refusing tents with metal poles and rejecting medical kits that contain scalpels. Notably, many solar-powered devices are also barred from entry, despite their essential role in overcoming electricity and fuel shortages.

Van Hollen and Merkley stressed that the current process is incompatible with the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. While acknowledging Israel’s concerns regarding potential military uses of goods, they advocated for a simplified process that addresses the urgency of the situation. The senators, who sit on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, will be developing recommendations for changes to the aid delivery process.

In Jerusalem, Col. Elad Goren, a senior official in the Israeli military body overseeing Palestinian civilian affairs, acknowledged that Israeli security checks might be impacting rapid aid delivery. However, he largely blamed the bottlenecks on international agencies and the United Nations. Goren suggested that the U.N. should increase manpower, extend workers’ hours, and deploy more trucks to improve aid delivery. Although officials at COGAT did not respond to the senators’ briefing, it is clear that collaborative efforts are required to ensure the timely delivery of essential supplies to the people of Gaza.

FAQ

Q: Why is the current inspection process delaying aid to Gaza?

A: Israeli inspectors have been rejecting vital humanitarian equipment, resulting in trucks being held up at the border for weeks.

Q: What is the impact of limited aid delivery on the people of Gaza?

A: The majority of Gaza’s population is dependent on aid for their survival, with one in four Palestinians experiencing starvation and the rest facing severe hunger. The lack of supplies has also led to overcrowded living conditions, collapsed sanitation systems, and disease outbreaks.

Q: What are senators Van Hollen and Merkley proposing?

A: They are advocating for a simplified process that balances Israel’s security concerns with the urgency of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They believe changes need to be made to expedite aid delivery while considering the scale of the situation.