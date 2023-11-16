The Cuban government has reportedly uncovered a network involved in human trafficking that is believed to have been operating in Russia with the intention of recruiting individuals to participate in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cuba, the country’s Ministry of the Interior was responsible for the investigation that ultimately led to the dismantling of the operation.

The statement released by the Cuban officials revealed that the human trafficking network primarily targeted Cuban citizens living in Russia. However, it was also alleged that attempts were made to recruit individuals residing in Cuba for involvement in the war against Ukraine. The Cuban authorities have claimed that they have successfully “neutralized” the operation and have initiated legal proceedings against those who were involved.

While the exact details of the network and its operation remain undisclosed, intercepted phone calls were reportedly key in exposing the situation. These calls allegedly revealed frontline Russian troops expressing grievances about heavy losses and insufficient supplies.

Despite the allegations, the Cuban government vehemently denies any involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Cuba has consistently held a firm stance against mercenarism and is actively involved in rejecting such practices within the United Nations. They further affirmed their commitment to taking strict action against all forms of human trafficking and recruitment within their national territory.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cuba publicly expressed its support for Russia in a statement issued in February 2022. The statement also criticized the United States and its allies for engaging in what it referred to as a “propaganda war” and imposing sanctions on Moscow. The Cuban government stands against what it perceives as unilateral and unjust sanctions imposed by the West and opposes the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) towards Russian borders.

