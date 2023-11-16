The Concerns of Cuban Families Regarding Sons Recruited for Overseas Conflict

Santa Clara (Cuba) – The recent involvement of Cuban citizens in the conflict in Ukraine has ignited concerns among Cuban families, who have seen their loved ones recruited for foreign military operations. One worried father, Pedro Roberto Gamuza, has suffered the distress of having one son detained on suspicion of being a mercenary and another son who has left for Russia to fight in the war.

The Cuban government has made efforts to address this issue, announcing the arrest of 17 individuals allegedly involved in a criminal network responsible for recruiting Cuban citizens for military activities in Ukraine. Cuban authorities have been cracking down on human trafficking, mercenary services, and hostile acts in foreign states, with severe punishments such as life sentences or even the death penalty being considered for offenders.

Pedro Roberto Gamuza’s son, Liogi Gamuza Perez, was among the individuals detained, accused of engaging in mercenary activities. Pedro, residing in Santa Clara, has not had any communication with his son since the arrest. He is also worried about the whereabouts of his other son, Robeisi Alexander, who left for Russia weeks ago and has not been heard from since.

The families affected by this situation express feelings of confusion and concern. Pedro Gamuza, donning his blue factory worker uniform, shared his distress with the press, expressing his disbelief that his sons were involved in fighting for Russia. He believes they may have fallen victim to deception, as Liogi denies ever signing any recruitment contracts.

Similar testimonies from other families have emerged, reporting cases of individuals being tricked into working with the Russian army in Ukraine. The desperation of these families is amplified by their inability to establish contact with their loved ones and the lack of support from Cuban embassies.

The Cuban government, denying any complicity in the alleged trafficking, has been actively working to strengthen ties with Russia. The meeting between Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last year further solidified this relationship.

