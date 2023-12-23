Cuban-American Lawmakers Rally Behind the Monroe Doctrine amid Calls for Change

In a political landscape marked by progressive calls for change, Cuban-American lawmakers are taking a stand in defense of the Monroe Doctrine, a longstanding U.S. policy with roots dating back 200 years. The doctrine defines political intervention in the Western Hemisphere by external countries as an act of hostility.

Representative Nydia Velázquez, leading a group of progressive legislators, recently introduced a resolution seeking to formally annul the Monroe Doctrine, citing its outdated and ineffective nature. She contends that the United States’ relations with Latin America and the Caribbean have been marked by paternalism and damage, resulting in political instability, poverty, mass migration, and colonialism.

However, representatives Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez, both of Cuban-American descent, believe that the Monroe Doctrine remains critical for maintaining stability in the region. Salazar asserts that while historical threats to the United States may have originated from London, Paris, or Madrid, modern threats come from Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran. She argues that communist and authoritarian powers collude with America’s enemies in the Americas, providing them with weapons and economic support.

Rather than discarding the Monroe Doctrine, Salazar suggests renewing the commitment to keeping the hemisphere free from foreign intervention. Earlier this month, she led a bill affirming the United States’ support for the doctrine. Gimenez, a co-sponsor of the bill, highlights his personal experience of losing his native homeland to a brutal communist dictatorship in Cuba. He believes that a proactive U.S. role and active engagement with regional partners contribute to a safer, more prosperous, and freer Western Hemisphere.

The Monroe Doctrine, as it stands, dictates that the U.S. government will oppose any military or political intervention by nations outside the Western Hemisphere. While originally aimed at countering European colonialism, the doctrine has gained renewed importance as China seeks to expand its influence in South America. Notably, the Trump administration supported the doctrine, with figures such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton endorsing its principles.

As progressive voices argue that the Monroe Doctrine perpetuates an unequal power dynamic between the U.S. and its neighbors, these Cuban-American lawmakers rally behind the doctrine, emphasizing its significance in defending the region from external interference.

FAQs