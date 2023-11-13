The Discovery of a Covert Operation: Cuban Citizens Allegedly Recruited to Fight in Ukraine

Cuban authorities have recently uncovered an alleged human trafficking ring believed to be operated from Russia. It is suspected that this ring has been recruiting Cuban citizens to fight alongside Russian military forces in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was made by Cuba’s foreign ministry, following reports in Miami media about Cubans being taken to Russia under false pretenses.

According to an interview conducted by the Miami affiliate of Telemundo, two 19-year-old Cubans claimed that they were deceived into traveling to Russia. They stated that a recruiter offered them jobs in construction, promising a sum of $2,200, a Russian passport, and the potential to bring their families to Russia in the future. These young Cubans were then allegedly instructed to be prepared at 3:30 a.m. as they would be taken to Ukraine.

In response to these revelations, Cuba’s foreign ministry issued a press release acknowledging the detection of a human trafficking network operating out of Russia. The ministry asserted that it is actively working to neutralize and dismantle this network, which aims to incorporate Cuban citizens residing in Russia and even those living in Cuba into the military forces involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The press release also confirmed the initiation of criminal proceedings against individuals involved in these activities.

As of now, the Kremlin has not provided any official comment regarding Cuba’s announcement. It is worth noting that Russia had announced plans last year to significantly increase the size of its armed forces by over 30%, aiming to reach a total of 1.5 million combat personnel. This information adds context to the allegations of Cuban citizens being recruited to support Russian military operations.

Cuba’s foreign ministry addressed concerns that the country may be complicit in these actions, stating that Cuba’s enemies are disseminating distorted information to tarnish its reputation. Miami media had previously claimed that Cuba and Russia had entered into an agreement wherein Cuban mercenaries would be hired in exchange for Russia’s ongoing support of the communist government. However, the foreign ministry explicitly stated that “Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine.” It also defended Russia’s actions, attributing the conflict to interference from the United States and NATO.

It is important to acknowledge the historical relationship between Cuba and Russia, rooted in the Cold War era. Cuba has been facing a severe economic crisis for the past three years, and Russia has been assisting by providing essential resources such as food and oil. Additionally, Russia has become a popular destination for Cubans who travel there to purchase goods for resale in Cuba, as visas are not required for Cuban citizens entering Russia.

In conclusion, the uncovering of this alleged human trafficking ring has shed light on a covert operation recruiting Cuban citizens to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. The statement from Cuba’s foreign ministry reaffirmed the country’s stance of not being directly involved in the war while defending Russia’s actions. The investigation into this network is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how this development will impact the relationship between Cuba, Russia, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

