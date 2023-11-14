New Human Trafficking Ring Exposed in Cuba

In a stunning revelation, the Cuban foreign ministry announced that it has uncovered a human trafficking ring aimed at recruiting Cubans to fight for Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This revelation has raised concerns about the involvement of Cuban citizens in an international war.

The Cuban government stated that Cubans living in Russia and even some residing in Cuba itself had been recruited to join the military forces fighting in Ukraine. While Cuba is known to have a close alliance with Russia, it emphasized that it does not take part in the conflict.

Details about the operation and the individuals behind it have not been disclosed by the Cuban foreign ministry. However, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase in military personnel following heavy losses during the conflict in Ukraine. Reports from the Ryazan Gazette, a Russian newspaper, suggested that Cubans living in Russia had joined the Russian combat forces fighting in Ukraine with the promise of receiving Russian citizenship in exchange.

There have also been videos circulating claiming to show Serbian volunteers training alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, although it is unclear if these reports are connected to the Cuban foreign ministry’s statement.

The Cuban foreign ministry’s announcement emphasized that Cuba has always taken a strong stance against the use of mercenaries. It stated, “We will take decisive action against those involved in human trafficking and recruiting Cuban citizens to bear arms in any country.” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez published the statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and assured that Cuba would use the full force of the law to counter such recruitment attempts.

This revelation comes as a surprise, as recent Cuban-Russian relations have been characterized by strengthened trade ties between the two countries. Just a few months ago, the defense ministers of Cuba and Russia held talks in Moscow, and in April, the Russian foreign minister visited Cuba as part of a tour of Russia’s Latin American allies.

