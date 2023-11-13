Cuba Unveils Alleged Russian Scheme to Recruit Cubans for Ukraine War

In a recent development, Cuba has exposed a purported scheme operating in Russia, which aimed to recruit Cuban citizens to partake in the conflict in Ukraine. The Cuban Foreign Ministry has labeled this operation a human trafficking ring. The ministry disclosed that individuals, both residing in Russia and Cuba, were being enticed to fight on behalf of Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Cuba, currently grappling with a severe economic crisis, is confronting numerous challenges. The government is encountering difficulties in maintaining basic infrastructure and citizens are struggling to secure basic necessities, such as food. A further deterioration of relations with the United States could exacerbate this dire situation.

Over the past few months, Cuba has vehemently denied any involvement in aiding Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. The official statement issued by Cuba’s Foreign Ministry firmly asserts, “Cuba plays no role in the war in Ukraine. It is acting and will act vigorously against whoever, from the national territory, participates in any form of human trafficking for the purposes of recruitment of mercenaries so that Cuban citizens use weapons against any country.” The ministry has initiated legal proceedings against individuals suspected of involvement in this recruitment operation, although the specifics remain undisclosed.

This statement marks a rare instance of discord between Cuba and its long-standing ally Russia. Since the Cuban revolution in 1959, the Cuban government has maintained close ties with Russia and aligned itself with Moscow during the Cold War. In April, the Russian foreign minister visited Cuba as part of a tour of Russia’s Latin American allies. Additionally, the defense ministers of both countries recently held discussions in Moscow. Last year, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel even met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

In the midst of these events, a newspaper in the Russian city of Ryazan reported in late May that more than a dozen Cuban citizens had enlisted in the Russian armed forces to participate in the conflict in Ukraine, in exchange for Russian citizenship. However, the authenticity of these reports remains unverified, as Moscow has refrained from commenting on the allegations.

It is worth noting that Russia is currently actively engaging in recruitment efforts to bolster the size of its armed forces in Ukraine. The Cuban statement has emerged at a crucial juncture in this ongoing recruitment campaign.

