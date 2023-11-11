Differing Opinions on Cuban Citizens’ Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

Cuba’s stance on the participation of its citizens in the war in Ukraine has sparked conflicting statements from government officials. While Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed rejection of his country’s citizens engaging as mercenaries in any conflict, Cuba’s ambassador in Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, stated that Cuba does not oppose legal participation of its citizens in Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.

This contradictory position has emerged in the wake of reports from Cuban state-run and foreign media, suggesting that young Cuban men have voluntarily enrolled as mercenaries in the Kremlin’s military, potentially falling victim to human trafficking schemes. These reports have raised concerns about the engagement of Cuban citizens in this conflict.

Foreign Minister Rodriguez emphasized Cuba’s unyielding position against the involvement of its citizens in any form of conflict, reiterating Cuba’s opposition to mercenarism and trafficking in persons. According to him, the Cuban government, in accordance with national legislation, does not support the participation of its citizens in conflicts and condemns activities related to mercenaries and human trafficking.

Last week, Cuban authorities announced the arrest of 17 individuals involved in a human trafficking ring, accused of enticing young Cuban men to serve in the Russian military within the context of the Ukraine conflict. The severity of the crime committed by those participating as mercenaries or involved in trafficking could result in lengthy prison sentences or even the death penalty, depending on the specific circumstances.

Ambassador Garmendia Pena clarified that Cuba does not object to Cuban citizens who voluntarily sign a contract and legally contribute to the Russian army in this operation. However, he stressed the government’s opposition to illegality and activities that operate outside the boundaries of the law. According to the ambassador, these recent arrests in Cuba were related to unauthorized and illegal operations that have no connection to legitimate military engagements.

Both statements from Cuban officials have left lingering questions about the precise position of the Cuban government on this matter. However, Cuba did not respond to Reuters’ inquiry seeking clarification on the apparent contradiction.

Cuba’s foreign ministry previously indicated that the human trafficking network, which Cuban authorities are presently working to dismantle, had originated in Russia. It aimed to recruit and deploy Cuban citizens, including those residing in Russia and some from Cuba, to participate in military operations in Ukraine. Notably, the Russian defense ministry did not comment on this matter upon request.

Cuba and Russia have historically maintained strong political ties, and Russia has often served as a sought-after destination for Cuban migrants seeking to escape economic challenges in their homeland. To facilitate this, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last year enabling foreigners joining the Russian army to obtain citizenship through an expedited process.

Cuba firmly denies any involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The conflicting statements from Cuban officials shed light on the complexities surrounding the participation of Cuban citizens in the war and raise notable questions about the official stance of the Cuban government in this regard.

