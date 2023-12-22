Unforeseen Circumstances Cause Chaos on Board Hurtigruten Expedition Ship

The Hurtigruten expedition ship MS Maud recently encountered a series of events that left passengers and crew members in a temporary state of distress. While sailing in the North Sea between Norway, Denmark, and the UK, the vessel was struck by a powerful rogue wave on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The force of the wave shattered several windows on the ship’s bridge, causing a temporary loss of power and navigational capabilities. As a result, the MS Maud was adrift for a brief period before nearby vessels and rescue personnel swiftly responded to the emergency.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported, and the ship is currently receiving navigational assistance. Despite the unexpected disruption, the ship’s crew promptly carried out safety checks and technical assessments to ensure the well-being of everyone on board.

While there may be some discomfort due to the rocking motion caused by the incident, passengers have been advised to remain in their staterooms for their safety. The ship’s captain will continue to provide regular updates to keep guests informed.

At the moment, the MS Maud is unable to navigate independently and is being manually steered from the engine room. Plans are underway to secure tow assistance as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. In the meantime, the ship is moving at a slow speed of 2-3 knots.

Unfortunately, the damage sustained by the MS Maud has resulted in the cancellation of its upcoming 13-night Christmas Expedition. The cruise was scheduled to depart from Tilbury on Saturday, December 23. The ship will be taken to a shipyard in Denmark or Germany for necessary repairs, and arrangements for guests’ return home will be made accordingly.

It is currently uncertain whether only one future sailing will be affected, as the extent of the damage has yet to be determined. Passengers who have booked upcoming trips on the MS Maud are advised to stay in close contact with the cruise line or their travel agent for any updates or possible schedule changes.

Despite the challenges faced, we stand in solidarity with both passengers and crew members on board the MS Maud. Our thoughts also go out to the dedicated emergency personnel who are working diligently to ensure the safe return of everyone involved.