Britannia Cruise Ship Collides with Oil Tanker, Prompting Return to Southampton

In a dramatic turn of events off the coast of Mallorca, the Britannia, flagship of the P&O fleet, collided with an oil tanker, causing injuries to some passengers on-board. The vessel, with a capacity to carry 3647 passengers, was close to full capacity at the time of the collision.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scene as the ship was battered by gale-force winds and broke free after the mooring holding it snapped. It was then blown toward the oil tanker, resulting in a loud crash and pandemonium among the cruise-goers.

Passenger Ricky Stubbs, who was about to disembark at the time of the crash, described the chaos that ensued. He witnessed people running and seeking shelter as debris flew around. Some were injured in the process.

Upon realizing the severity of the situation, the captain swiftly instructed all guests to return to their cabins until further instructions. Despite the turmoil, many praised the captain and staff for their calm demeanor and continuous updates throughout the ordeal.

Fellow passenger Russ Dawson shared his observation of the stormy weather that led to the collision. He saw the boat turning and immediately anticipated the impending crash. The moment finally arrived with a deafening bang, resulting in panic and cries for help.

The cruise line confirmed that a small number of individuals suffered minor injuries and were receiving care from the on-board medical center. Additionally, a technical assessment revealed that one of the lifeboats had sustained irreparable damage, necessitating the ship’s return to Southampton under maritime regulations.

As a result, 321 guests were to be flown home early from Mallorca, while those remaining on board would continue to enjoy the scheduled entertainment and activities. The incident, though unfortunate, serves as a reminder of the inherent risks that can occur when venturing out to sea, despite the meticulous planning and precautions taken by cruise lines.